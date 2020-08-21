Opposition politician down on compromise with Lukashenko on reform of Belarus constitution

According to Valery Tsepkalo, the promises of a constitutional reform are a guise for stalling for time

MINSK, 21 августа. /ТАСС/. One of the leaders of Belarusian opposition Valery Tsepkalo, who previously vied for the position of president, has spoken against a compromise with incumbent Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko on the issue of a constitutional reform.

"No compromises. Lukashenko has been promising a constitutional reform for 10 years yet every time was returning proposals for revision," the former presidential candidate who was denied registration by the Central Election Commission stated on Friday during a video conference with journalists. According to him, the promises of a constitutional reform are a guise for stalling for time. He also noted that nobody even "knows the essence of the amendments" proposed for Lukashenko's review or dismissed by him. Earlier Lukashenko had stated readiness to redistribute presidential powers but only within the framework of the constitutional reform. According to him, new elections are possible only after the approval of the new Belarusian constitution. Opposition falling short of its goals

Read also Criminal case opened against Belarusian opposition for attempt to seize power