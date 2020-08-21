Opposition politician down on compromise with Lukashenko on reform of Belarus constitution

MINSK, 21 августа. /ТАСС/. One of the leaders of Belarusian opposition Valery Tsepkalo, who previously vied for the position of president, has spoken against a compromise with incumbent Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko on the issue of a constitutional reform.
"No compromises. Lukashenko has been promising a constitutional reform for 10 years yet every time was returning proposals for revision," the former presidential candidate who was denied registration by the Central Election Commission stated on Friday during a video conference with journalists.
According to him, the promises of a constitutional reform are a guise for stalling for time. He also noted that nobody even "knows the essence of the amendments" proposed for Lukashenko's review or dismissed by him.
Earlier Lukashenko had stated readiness to redistribute presidential powers but only within the framework of the constitutional reform. According to him, new elections are possible only after the approval of the new Belarusian constitution.
Opposition falling short of its goals
According to Valery Tsepkalo, the Belarusian opposition failed to reach its goals. "Unfortunately, it happened so that we had to leave Belarus. You all know the reasons very well. We tried to focus on informing foreign public, both Western and Russian, about what is going on in the republic, so that the regime would cease to exist in the republic, and that a normal, worthy democratic election could be held," he said.
This did not happen, Tsepkalo lamented. He added that the West should have recognized Tikhanovskaya as president and ideally, declare Alexander Lukashenko persona non grata in Belarus instead of just deeming the elections undemocratic and not in line with international standards.
The presidential election in Belarus was held on August 9. According to the final results of the Central Election Committee, the incumbent president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who was considered his main opponent, came second with 10.12% and later refused to recognize the election results. Immediately after exit poll results were announced, mass protests erupted in Belarusian cities, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement forces. Rallies in the republic have been continuing for almost two weeks.