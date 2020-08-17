Workers of several largest Minsk plants took to the streets of Belarusian capital on August 17, protesting against the results of latest presidential election. Workers on strike marched through the city streets from one plant to another with workers of various enterprises joining them along the way. The procession of protesters includes employees of the wheel tractor plant, the automotive, the tractor, and the electrotechnical plants.
Belarus workers taking part in protests against election results
Workers on strike marched through Minsk streets from one plant to another with workers of various enterprises joining them along the way
Workers with white-red-white flags gathering during a rally at the Minsk Motor Plant in Minsk, Belarus© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Striking workers taking part in a rally outside Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
Employees of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant where Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addressed workers, showing three papers in colors of old Belarus national flag in Minsk, Belarus© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
People shouting during a rally at the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant in Minsk, Belarus© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Striking workers taking part in a rally outside Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Belarusian President's helicopter is seen flying over Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant where Alexander Lukashenko addressed employees in Minsk, Belarus© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Striking employees of Minsk Electrotechnical Plant and Minsk Tractor Works marching towards Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Several thousand plant workers took to the streets of Minsk on August 17, protesting against the results of Belarusian presidential election. Photo: Striking workers take part in a rally outside Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
Striking workers are seen outside Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Workers of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant are seen with an old Belarusian national flag in Minsk© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Workers of Minsk Automobile Plant holding a poster reading 'MAZ is against violence' during a rally in Minsk© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A striking worker showing victory sign during a rally outside Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
