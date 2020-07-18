{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UN Secretary General initiates New Global Deal for fairer world order

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks, he said
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres
© EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has put forward an initiative to battle inequality - a New Global Deal that will aim to create a fairer model of global governance, Guterres said on Saturday in his lecture commemorating Nelson Mandela.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought home the tragic disconnect between self-interest and the common interest; and the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks," he said.

"To close these gaps, and to make the New Social Contract possible, we need a New Global Deal to ensure that power, wealth and opportunities are shared more broadly and fairly at the international level," Guterres stressed.

According to the UN chief, another factor that people "have had enough" is the anti-racism movement that has spread from the United States all over the world after the killing of George Floyd.

"[They have had] enough of inequality and discrimination that treats people as criminals on the basis of their skin color; enough of the structural racism and systematic injustice that deny people their fundamental human rights," he continued. "These movements point to two of the historic sources of inequality in our world: colonialism and patriarchy."

Not all in the same boat

The UN Secretary General pointed out that the former model of a social contract has stopped functioning in the modern world.

"COVID-19 has been likened to an x-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built. It is exposing fallacies and falsehoods everywhere: the lie that free markets can deliver healthcare for all; the fiction that unpaid care work is not work; the delusion that we live in a post-racist world; the myth that we are all in the same boat," Guterres listed.

"Because while we are all floating on the same sea, it’s clear that some are in superyachts while others are clinging to the floating debris," he stressed.

In Guterres’ opinion, "A New Social Contract within societies will enable young people to live in dignity; will ensure women have the same prospects and opportunities as men; and will protect the sick, the vulnerable, and minorities of all kinds."

"The New Social Contract, between Governments, people, civil society, business and more, must integrate employment, sustainable development and social protection, based on equal rights and opportunities for all," he explained.

New Global Deal

"Inequality starts at the top: in global institutions. Addressing inequality must start by reforming them," Guterres suggested.

"A new model for global governance must be based on full, inclusive and equal participation in global institutions. Without that, we face even wider inequalities and gaps in solidarity - like those we see today in the fragmented global response to the COVID-19 pandemic," he warned.

"The nations that came out on top 70 years ago have refused to contemplate the reforms needed to change power relations in international institutions. The composition and voting rights in the United Nations Security Council and the boards of the Bretton Woods system are a case in point," the UN Secretary General said.

He said with confidence that developing nations should have a much stronger voice in global decision-making.

"We also need a more inclusive and balanced multilateral trading system that enables developing countries to move up global value chains," Guterres said.

The United Nations chief plans to discuss his new initiative with all the countries at the next 75th session of the UN General Assembly as well as on other international platforms.

World
Pentagon doesn’t comment on US officer charged with giving secret information to a Russian
Chief Petty Officer Charles Briggs was suspected of allegedly passing secret information to a Russian national who is not identified, reported The Virginian Pilot daily
Read more
Russian figure skater Trusova lands all quadruple jumps and triple axel - Coach Plushenko
In late May, Trusova, 16, scored another entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the first-ever female figure skater to land a quad flip jump
Read more
Outsourcing to ease Russian-Iranian trade amid sanctions, says official
Russian-Iranian Business Council Vladimir Obydenov added that the mechanism is relevant as Russian producers may be reluctant to make deals with Iranian businesses because of US sanctions.
Read more
Turkey pledges to ensure safety of info about S-400 systems purchased from Russia
The official said that from the very start, Ankara has planned to integrate the Russian-made systems into its defense
Read more
‘Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy rolling over in their graves’: Diplomat rips Trump’s EU jab
According to the Russian diplomat, the former US presidents that saw the beginning of the European integration process would have been taken aback by Trump’s statements
Read more
Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors
According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet ships deploy to designated areas in snap combat readiness check
The surprise combat readiness check involves over 3,000 personnel and more than 300 items of military hardware, including warships and combat aircraft, and also the troops and equipment of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps
Read more
Russia calling on Georgia to cease border provocations and begin dialogue
Russia concerned over increased cases of illegal border crossings from Georgia
Read more
China's Tanso-2 research vessel returns to Sanya port
Hainan is setting up a big modern laboratory for deep-sea ocean research
Read more
Putin changes plans, will visit Crimea on July 20
On Thursday he will instead call the first meeting on the budget process
Read more
Over a quarter of Russia’s population now immune to coronavirus, says sanitary watchdog
To date, 746,369 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 523,249 patients having recovered from the disease
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Russian pharmaceutical company signs deal to release Oxford vaccine against coronavirus
The pharmaceutical company noted that the vaccine is currently undergoing research, which should determine how well it protects against coronavirus, and estimate its safety and immune response in humans
Read more
Russian fighters shadow Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center stressed
Read more
Russian shipyard floats out first serial Borei-A-class nuclear-powered submarine
The lead submarine of Project 955A, the Knyaz Vladimir, has already entered service with the Russian Navy
Read more
Hainan conducts large-scale campaign to boost consumption
The "618" promotion was first held in China in 2013
Read more
Figure skater Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya found dead in Moscow
The preliminary cause of death is suicide
Read more
Kremlin rebuffs UK’s ‘hacking attack’ accusations against Russia
The Kremlin spokesman said he knew nothing about the Cozy Bear hacking group
Read more
Hainan introduces preferential income tax for certain groups of specialists
In accordance with the decision, such a rate will be maintained until the end of 2024
Read more
Moscow mayor says renewed lockdown over coronavirus highly unlikely
Moscow imposed a lockdown starting on March 29
Read more
All repatriation flight returnees will self-isolate for 14 days
Moreover, foreign citizens travelling to Russia for working purpose also have to self-isolate for 14 days
Read more
Second stage of testing of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to conclude on August 3
The first stage went successfully
Read more
New US sanctions will not have serious impact on TurkStream, expert says
To date, the first line of the TurkStream has already been launched
Read more
Press review: Can Russia resolve the Azeri-Armenian clash and OSCE leadership decapitated
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 17
Read more
Press review: Putin’s May decree adjusted and clashes erupt between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 14
Read more
Russia may finish first in race for coronavirus vaccine, says expert
Phase 2 trials of this vaccine will be completed on August 3
Read more
Baku, Yerevan exchange statements on possibility of striking critical infrastructure
Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border flared up on July 12
Read more
Chinese Entrepreneurs Union in Russia intends to promote Russian products on Hainan
Read more
Central Russian court places members of Jehovah’s Witnesses in custody until September
As part of the case, ten people are suspected of running a local religious organization affiliated with Jehovah’s Witnesses
Read more
Hainan cuts jet fuel prices for Chinese and foreign airlines
Thus, Hainan currently has the lowest price for fuel stored in customs warehouses
Read more
Armenian army needs no assistance to control situation on border with Azerbaijan
The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border escalated on July 12, when Azerbaijan said that the Armenian army had tried to attack Azerbaijan’s positions with use of artillery systems
Read more
Belarus to remain ‘close and native’ country for Russia, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian leader had a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier Friday
Read more
Shipbuilders deliver two latest fast-speed patrol boats to Russian Navy
The boats officially entered service with the Baltic Fleet
Read more
Over 50 countries submit purchase requests for anti-COVID-19 Avifavir
The production of the drug has been increased to 300,000 courses a month
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm develops mobile anti-drone system
The system can identify a drone under the ‘friend or foe’ principle without an operator’s participation
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to lay down four warships, two submarines on July 16
Among theam are Project 22350 two frigates, Project 885M ‘Yasen-M’ two multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines and Project 23900 two multi-purpose amphibious assault ships
Read more
Russia chooses first 13 countries for resuming international flight connection
The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka
Read more
Putin to take part in keel-laying ceremony for warships in Crimea July 16
Read more
Duty free festival to kick off on Hainan in July
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Unfair competition: Kremlin blasts US threat against EU companies over Russian pipelines
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 project was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions
Read more
Russia to supply anti-coronavirus drug to Peru via a local company - RDIF
The representative with the Russian Direct Investment Fund noted that RDIF is ready to fully meet the demand for the drug
Read more
Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug has been released in Russia
Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself
Read more
US needs billions to adjust missile shield for hypersonic missiles — Russian official
In his words "hundreds of billions of dollars of US taxpayers" have already been spent to create the missile shield, and more will be needed
Read more
Turkey, Russia continue talks on S-400 deliveries
Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase such air defense missile systems from Russia
Read more
Baku reports renewed clashes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
The situation on the border escalated on July 12
Read more
About 150,000 Russian troops go on high alert in snap combat readiness check
The surprise combat readiness check is held on Putin's order
Read more
Peskov says ‘got lucky’ to become Putin’s spokesman
He revealed that there is no such thing as creative freedom at this post, as well as at his previous occupations
Read more
Press review: US to target Nord Stream 2’s EU creditors and Russia cracks down on US cult
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 16
Read more
US quits Open Skies Treaty in bid to fully control space - Russian defense official
According to Ryzhkov, Russia’s current technologies used during the Open Skies Treaty implementation are seven years ahead of those of its rivals
Read more
Number of Hainan market participants exceeds one million
According to the Hainan Department of Commerce, in 2019, 338 enterprises with foreign capital were created in the province
Read more