Syria's independence and integrity should be respected - Russia, Iran, Turkey statement

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The principles of independence and integrity of Syria should be universally respected, no one should undermine them, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday in their joint statement after an online summit in the Astana format.

The parties noted a firm "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as the goals and principles of the UN Charter". They "emphasized that these principles are subject to universal compliance and that no actions by anyone should undermine it".

The Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents rejected all attempts to create a new reality in Syria "on the ground" under the pretext of the war on terror. "In this regard we rejected all attempts of creating a new reality "on the ground" under the pretext of the war on terror, including illegal initiatives on self-rule," the document said.