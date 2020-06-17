Almost 35,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in Brazil in past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17. /TASS/. The all-time high of 34,918 novel coronavirus cases were registered in Brazil in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s latest official update published late on Tuesday.

According to the latest bulletin, the overall number of confirmed cases grew to 923,189. A total of 1,218 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 45,241.

A total of 441,729 novel coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The state of Sao Paulo remains the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, including its eponymous capital, home to more than 21 million people. The region has 190,285 infection cases and 11,132 fatalities. Massive outbreaks were also reported in the neighboring Rio de Janeiro (83,343 cases and 7,967 deaths) and the northeastern region of Seara (81,289 cases and 5,070 deaths).

Other worst-affected regions are the northeastern states of Pernambuco (46,427 cases and 3,959 deaths) and Maranhao (62,711 cases and 1,537 deaths), as well as Amazonas (58,018 cases and 2,549 deaths) and Para (71,243 cases and 4,291 deaths) in the country’s north. In several regions, however, the authorities have begun to ease quarantine restrictions.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, is ranked second after the United States for the number of COVID-19 cases. The South American country is in the fourth place after the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy for the number of fatalities from the coronavirus. The Health Ministry predicts that the situation would stabilize by July and in August the infection spread would begin to slow, and the cases would decline in September.