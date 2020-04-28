Group of Ukrainian pro-presidential party lawmakers oppose nationwide quarantine

KIEV, April 28. /TASS/. A group of Ukrainian lawmakers from the pro-presidential party, the Servant of the People, have spoken out against nationwide quarantine in Ukraine, the faction’s deputy leader Yevgenia Kravchuk said on her Facebook page.

She warned of a looming economic and labor crisis in the country against the backdrop of the pandemic.

"The majority of the population was in fact left without work and without money, and we cannot ignore this," she said.

In that regard, a group of lawmakers from the Servant of the People party requested Prime Minister Denish Shmygal to review the possibility of easing restrictions in regions with relatively low number of cases.

"Fires should be extinguished at places where they burn. The same applies to anti-coronavirus measures. Various regions of the country demonstrate a noticeable difference in the number of cases. For example, the Chernovtsy region has 1,314 cases, while Chernigov - only 22. It would be logical if restrictive measures were different in those regions as well," she said, adding that she was among those who had signed a relevant request to the country’s premier.