Iranian authorities learned cause of Ukrainian plane crash only on January 10 — government

TEHRAN, January 13. /TASS/. Iran’s authorities learned that the Ukrainian passenger jet had been shot down by mistake by the country’s own missile defense systems only on January 10, i.e. the day before it was officially admitted, Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabei said on Monday.

"The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces received the results of the probe only on Friday and the Supreme National Security Council gathered for a meeting on the same day," IRIB quoted him as saying. "No one, including the country’s President Hassan Rouhani, knew the cause of the plane’s crash before January 10."