Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists step up activities in Syria’s Latakia — defense ministry

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Fighters of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (an affiliate of the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) have stepped up intelligence and sabotage activities in the Syrian region of Latakia, Major General Alexei Bakin, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

He added that the terrorists redeployed combat vehicles and multiple rocket launchers in the area.

"An escalation is reported near the inhabited locality of Kabanah in Latakia province. Fighters of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group have stepped up their intelligence and sabotage activities. They moved at least five armored vehicles and two multiple rocket launchers to Kabanah from the area near Jisr al-Shughur," he said.

Earlier, the Russian reconciliation center reported that six settlements came under shelling by militants in Syria in the past 24 hours.

The center urged the commanders of illegal armed groups to stop provocations and to embark on a road of peace in the areas under their control.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.