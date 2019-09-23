Russian sailors released from Marmalaita cargo vessel return to Moscow

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Two out of three Russian sailors released from the Marmalaita cargo vessel, abducted earlier near the coast of Cameroon, have arrived to Moscow.
Captain Vladimir Slepchenko from Vladivostok and chief engineer Oleg Druzhinin from Murmansk were greeted at the airport by reporters. The sailors are set to leave for their home cities in the near future.
First mate Nikolai Ruzhnitsky flew directly to his home city of St. Petersburg.
The Marmalaita cargo ship was attacked by unidentified persons, presumably Nigerian pirates, near the port of Douala late on August 14. According to the Russian foreign ministry, eight crewmembers, including three Russian nationals, were abducted. On September 22, it was announced that the sailors had been released and transported to Germany.