Russian sailors released from Marmalaita cargo vessel return to Moscow

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Two out of three Russian sailors released from the Marmalaita cargo vessel, abducted earlier near the coast of Cameroon, have arrived to Moscow.

Captain Vladimir Slepchenko from Vladivostok and chief engineer Oleg Druzhinin from Murmansk were greeted at the airport by reporters. The sailors are set to leave for their home cities in the near future.