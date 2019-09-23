Russian sailors kidnapped in Cameroon are coming home — Seafarers Union

TASS, September 23. Three Russian sailors who were among those kidnapped by pirates in Cameroon are coming back home on Monday, Russia’s Seafarers Union told TASS.

On Sunday, the Seafarers Union announced that the sailors had been released and brought to Germany.

"They are on their way. One is flying straight to St. Petersburg, two are going to Moscow for a connecting flight," a Seafarers Union representative said. The latter clarified that the sailors are from St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Vladivostok. "They are in good health," the representative added.

Unknown individuals, believed to be Nigerian pirates, attacked the MarMalaita vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon, on August 15. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported the attackers had kidnapped eight crewmembers, including three Russian nationals — the captain, a senior assistant and a senior mechanic.