Russian hostages freed in Cameroon to come home on Monday - foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian sailors, who have been released by kidnappers in Cameroon and are now in Germany, are planning to return home on September 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian sailors will be sent back home on September 23," the ministry said. "According to the Russian embassies in Cameroon and Germany, the sailors are in satisfactory condition, their health is not under threat."

Unknown individuals, believed to be Nigerian pirates, attacked the MarMalaita vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon, on August 15. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the attackers had kidnapped eight crew members, including three Russian nationals - the captain, a senior assistant and a senior mechanic.

The staff members of Russia’s embassy in Berlin maintain contact with Germany’s law enforcement agencies to clarify all details of the case.

