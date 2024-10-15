Swedish prosecutors investigating French football star Mbappe for alleged rape

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Swedish Prosecutor General’s office has launched a probe into "rape allegations" that involve French football star Kylian Mbappe following recent media reports, the French news agency AFP said on Tuesday.

According to the AFP, "after Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said [on October 12] that an alleged rape had been reported to police [on October 10] but did not reveal who was accused, another publication, Expressen, said 25-year-old Mbappe was the suspect."

The Real Madrid striker and captain of the French national football team later took to social media and denied the allegations as "fake news."

The French football star was indeed staying in the Swedish capital of Stockholm last month at a hotel where the crime allegedly took place.

In June, Mbappe signed a five-year contract with Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid. Known for his speed, dribbling and scoring ability, Mbappe, 25, played for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC between 2018-2024, scoring 162 goals in 178 matches.

With PSG, he won six Ligue 1 titles and four Coupes de France to go along with a slew of individual awards. He started his professional career with Monaco FC (2015-2018), netting 16 goals in 41 matches.

For the French national football team, Mbappe has scored 46 goals in 77 match appearances since first suiting up in 2017. In 2018, Mbappe exploded on the world stage, helping the French team win the FIFA World Cup.