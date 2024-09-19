Russian national team down to 34th place in FIFA ranking

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian national team is down from 33rd place to 34th in the updated International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) rating, uploaded to the organization's website.

In September, the Russian national team took part in a friendly tournament in Hanoi. In the first match, it scored a comfortable victory over Vietnam (3-0). The second match against Thailand had to be canceled due to the super typhoon Yagi. The Russian national team now has 1,508 points.

Argentina remains number one with 1,889 points. The top three also include France (1,851 points) and Spain (1,836 points).

In February 2022, FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) temporarily barred Russian clubs and the national team from participating in international tournaments because of the situation in Ukraine.