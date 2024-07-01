Silk Way Rally to traverse 5-6 diverse landscapes — race official

TOMSK, July 1. /TASS/. The route of the 2024 Silk Way rally will stretch along various biomes with participants racing through forests, mountains, steppes and deserts, Vladimir Chagin, the head of the International Project Silk Way Rally, said on Monday.

"The rally’s uniqueness lies in the change in landscapes," he told journalists. "It begins in the taiga and forested areas."

"From Gorno-Altaisk and Kosh-Agach is the most beautiful, here is one of the most beautiful places in Eurasia, the Chuya Highway [or Chusky Trakt connecting Russia and Mongolia]," Chagin continued.

"Mongolia has up to 2,500-meter high mountains, dunes and sands. There are vast areas of steppes with winding and rocky roads in the central and western parts of Mongolia," he noted. "In all it [the race route] will pass through five or six different landscapes."

Chagin also said that participants would have to adapt every day to each stretch of the route making the necessary adjustments to their vehicles’ engines and suspension.

"There is a new climate zone every day, new roads, new regions, an opportunity for residents of these regions to see the world’s most powerful off-road racing vehicles, to communicate with the participants, to get autographs, to ask questions. This is one of the main goals of our project," he added.

The marathon motor racing event will start in the Russian Siberian city of Tomsk on July 5 and is set to finish in Mongolia’s Ulan-Bator on July 15. The overall distance of the 2024 Silk Way Rally is 5,243 kilometers (some 3,258 miles).