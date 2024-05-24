Armenia withdraws as host of 2027 CIS Games, says sports official

YEREVAN, May 24. /TASS/. Armenia will be unable to host the 2027 CIS Games due to its tight schedule of other slated sports events, Karen Giloyan, the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, said on Friday.

Giloyan recalled that the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport earlier proposed to host the 2027 CIS Games, but "a number of other major international sports events have been planned in Armenia in 2027."

In 2023, Belarus hosted the 2nd edition of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) Games in the country’s eleven cities in 20 sports.

Over 2,000 athletes from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan took part in the Games, along with athletes from 13 more countries that were invited to the competitions as guests. A total of 408 Russian athletes participated in the Games.