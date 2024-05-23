Chechen leader Kadyrov’s son takes over as president of Russian football club Akhmat

GROZNY, May 23. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyov’s eldest son, Akhmat, has been appointed the president of Akhmat football club (FC), which plays in Russia’s top football league, the club’s outgoing president Magomed Daudov stated on Thursday.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Akhmat FC was held earlier in the day and I resigned from the post of the club’s president after nearly 13 years in this capacity," Daudov said.

"I have proposed the candidacy of Akhmat Kadyrov, who is the Minister of Physical Culture and Sports of the Republic of Chechnya, for the post of the [football] club's president," he continued. "The Board of Directors approved Akhmat Ramzanovich as President of Akhmat Football Club."

"This does not mean that I will be stepping aside after I have resigned from the post of the club’s president," Daudov noted. "Being the President Emeritus of the club, I will exert every possible effort to ensure that the experience that I accumulated in my capacity as the head of the Russian Premier League club is further employed for the benefit of our home club."

The new president of the Akhmat Grozny FC, Akhmat Kadyrov, 18, was also appointed on May 21 the minister of physical culture and sports of the Russian Republic of Chechnya.

The Russian Premier League (RPL) is the highest professional football league in Russia. It was established in late 2001 and is made up of 16 football clubs.

Akhmat Grozny FC, formerly known as Terek Grozny between 1957 and 2017, finished the 2022/2023 RPL season in fifth place with 15 wins, 10 defeats and five draws in 30 matches.