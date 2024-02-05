Russia’s two-time Olympic champ Sadulaev to compete at European Wrestling Championship

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Two-time Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev of Russia is set to compete at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships in Romania this month, the head coach of the Russian national freestyle wrestling team, told TASS on Monday.

On September 18, 2023, Sadulaev sustained a neck injury in his quarterfinals match and had to withdraw from the 2023 World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade, which was a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Four days later he underwent surgery at a hospital in Moscow. Last month he appeared at the 2024 Golden Grand Prix Ivan Yarygin in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, where he won the gold in the under-97 kilogram weight category.

"Abdulrashid [Sadulaev] will be taking part in the European Championship; you can count on that, however, the final roster of the [national] team for the tournament will be announced later, because we need to make corrections in some of the weight categories, which will be defined soon following qualifying," Khadzhimurat Gatsalov told TASS.

The 2024 European Wrestling Championships will be held in the Romanian capital of Bucharest between February 12 and 18, 2024.

The French capital of Paris is scheduled to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games between July 26 and August 11, 2024.