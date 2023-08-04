Russia’s Samsonova beats Ukraine’s Kostyuk in WTA quarterfinals in Washington

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Lyudmila Samsonova defeated Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in Washington.

Samsonova, seeded 8th, won the match 6:4, 6:2. In the semifinals she will face the winner of the match between Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Cori Gauff of the United States.

Samsonova, 24, is currently ranked 18th in the WTA Rankings list. She is the winner of four WTA tournaments. Her best result playing in the Grand Slam series is the 4th round at Wimbledon in 2021 and the 2022 US Open. As part of the Russian national team, she is the winner of the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

Kostyuk, 21, is currently ranked 30th in the WTA Rankings list. The Ukrainian won one WTA tournament. Her best result at the Grand Slam tournaments is reaching the fourth round of the French Open in 2021.

The tournament in Washington belongs to the WTA 500 category. The total prize fund of the competition is about $780,000. The current winner of the tournament is Russian Lyudmila Samsonova. Previously, Svetlana Kuznetsova (2014, 2018) and Ekaterina Makarova (2017) won the competition among Russians.