WTA to investigate as Russian tennis player Zvonareva denied entry to Poland

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) is aware of the situation involving Russia’s Vera Zvonareva and will evaluate the issue during the tournament in Poland, the WTA reported in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Polish Interior Ministry said that the country’s authorities barred Zvonareva from entering the country for the local WTA event.

"The WTA is aware of the situation involving Vera Zvonareva in Warsaw," the statement said. "The safety and well-being of all players is a top priority of the WTA. Vera has departed Poland and we will be evaluating the issue further with the event."

Zvonareva flew to Warsaw from Belgrade with a visa issued by France and after arriving from Serbia was in the transit zone of Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, the ministry said. On Saturday at 12:00 local time (1 p.m. Moscow Time) the athlete took a Warsaw-Podgorica flight.

The WTA BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, in which Zvonareva was to take part, will be held on July 24-30. Earlier, the Polish Sport and Tourism Ministry claimed that it has no legal instruments for admission of Russian and Belarusian tennis players to tournaments inside the country.