MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Additional energy equipment will be sent to Crimea, Sevastopol, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions to enhance the resilience of their power systems in light of the operational situation, the Russian Energy Ministry’s press service reported.

"Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev held a series of meetings devoted to the current situation in the energy sectors of the Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions," the statement said. "Crimea, Sevastopol, and the reunified regions will receive additional energy equipment."

The ministry noted that the meetings addressed supplies of additional equipment and the creation of reserves of fuel and material and technical resources to strengthen the resilience of energy systems. The ministry is keeping preparations for and operations during the fall-winter period under special supervision, taking into account the operational situation.