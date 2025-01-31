Russia's sanitary watchdog offers to assist Uganda in fighting Ebola

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has offered Uganda help in combating Ebola virus disease, the agency's press service told reporters.

Earlier on January 30, Uganda's specialists declared an outbreak of the Ebola virus in the capital Kampala, with the first confirmed patient succumbing to it, the agency specified. Ugandan authorities are conducting an epidemiological investigation, identifying individuals who may have come into contact with the deceased.

"Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing is in constant contact with colleagues from Uganda and has proposed assistance in both the epidemiological investigation and anti-epidemic measures," the report said.