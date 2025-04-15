Russia sees prospects of cooperating on renewables with Indonesia

JAKARTA, April 15. /TASS/. Russia considers promising to cooperate with Indonesia in implementation of projects to build renewable energy source (RES) facilities, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

Indonesia boasts vast potential in this sphere, Manturov stressed.

"The Russian side sees prospects of long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation with Indonesian partners in implementation of RES generation facilities construction projects, including solar power generation of any capacity," Manturov said.

Russian competencies in this sphere make it possible to offer engineering solutions to companies in Indonesia either for industrial or civil construction, he noted.