Potential of economic cooperation with US immense, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not disclose whether economic cooperation was discussed at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the US leader Steve Witkoff, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Communications were behind closed doors and we would like not to make public any details ahead of time. However, it is definitive that the vast potential exists between Russia and the US for mutually beneficial economic cooperation and that such cooperation may play a serious stabilizing role for the whole world," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff on April 11.