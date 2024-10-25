Serbia remains visa-free for Russians — deputy PM

KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. Serbia is an open country and will remain visa-free for Russians, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told TASS.

"Serbia is an open country, and we will not change our policy towards Russians; we will not introduce visas or do anything like that. You are always welcome in Serbia; our people love Russia. We understand each other. If you have a chance to visit Belgrade, you will feel that its citizens love Russia," he emphasized.

Russia and Serbia are fraternal states, Vulin pointed out. "Most Russians who came to Serbia were pursuing economic interests — they wanted to set up a business or avoid sanctions. That is their right. However, some of these individuals — by no means the majority — tried to exploit Serbian hospitality for purposes we find unacceptable: to take advantage of our goodwill and engage in politics to harm the Russian government and President [Vladimir] Putin. We neither accept nor allow it," he stated. "Serbia is not just a friendly but a brotherly country for Russia. We consider Russians our brothers, and we do not want to interfere in Russia's domestic affairs."

Vulin also stressed that Serbia does not want to allow anyone to drive a wedge between it and Russia. "And we will not let anyone take advantage of our hospitality and bring any harm to the legitimate government of any country - Serbs find this unacceptable. But most Russians in Belgrade, in Serbia in general, are good, law-abiding people. I cannot say that we are glad they left Russia." "But Serbia is open for Russian citizens. And yes, our law enforcement cooperate. They have been doing it for decades, not only in recent times," he said.