Russians detained over inciting teenagers to violence at behest of Ukraine — officials

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement operatives detained 39 radicals on suspicion of inciting teenagers to violence on orders from Ukraine, the Russian Federal Security Service said.

"The Federal Security Service, acting together with the Interior Ministry and the Russian Investigative Committee carried out searches and preventive measures in 78 Russian regions targeting 252 participants in destructive Internet communities, including 156 minors. As a result of these measures, 39 radicals aged between 14 and 35, supporters of the activities of Ukrainian terrorist organizations that are banned in Russia, were detained for inciting children and adolescents to commit violent acts against representatives of government agencies, classmates and teachers," said the Russian Federal Security Service, also known as the FSB.

"Of them, the involvement of nine minors in the preparation of armed attacks in educational and religious institutions, as well as in places with mass attendance of citizens has now been established," the FSB said.

According to the agency, the detainees' phones contained "correspondence over the Internet, including in the messenger Discord, with Ukrainian handlers, containing instructions on the conduct of subversive and terrorist activities, the manufacture and use of terrorist means, plans for the preparation of armed attacks."

Seized were firearms and blade weapons, ammunition, components for making improvised explosive and incendiary devices, paraphernalia and propaganda materials of terrorist organizations.