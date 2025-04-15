Russia calls on international community to condemn Kiev’s crimes — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Moscow urges the international community to condemn the crimes of the Kiev regime and take a firm stand against its violent actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia calls on the responsible international community to condemn the crimes of the Nazi regime in Kiev against peaceful civilians and to demonstrate its firm intention to put an end to the bloody deeds of [Vladimir] Zelensky’s gang," the diplomat said in a statement in connection with another massive Ukrainian drone attack on the Kursk Region.

Zakharova pointed out that "the non-stop crimes by the malevolent Zelensky regime are especially shameless against the background of the authorities' statements about how they want peace." "However, these statements should not blind anyone to their true goals and intentions: the criminal Kiev junta does not intend to settle the conflict diplomatically and is still obsessed with the idea of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on our country," the spokeswoman pointed out.

Earlier, Acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said that a total of 24 residential buildings had been damaged as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on Kursk, three of them seriously.

In turn, the regional headquarters reported that in the early morning hours of April 15, Kursk was subjected to a massive Ukrainian drone attack. As a result, an 85-year-old woman died and nine people received shrapnel wounds, concussions and burns.