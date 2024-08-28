Documentaries for 120th anniversary of TASS to go on TV soon - director general

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Several documentaries for the 120th anniversary of TASS will come on the TV soon, the director general of the state news agency, Andrey Kondrashov, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta in an interview.

"My colleagues in the TV business have responded to our proposal and various TV channels have been filming from TASS almost every day," he said.

Also, two TV broadcasters have approached TASS with proposals to create a fantasy film and a historical movie dedicated to the news agency, Kondrashov added.

Russia’s first state-run news agency TASS began as the St. Petersburg Telegraph Agency on September 1 (September 14, New Style), 1904. Today, TASS is one of the most quoted news agencies with feeds in Russian, English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese and French, as well as a vast photo and video database. The agency has 130 news bureaus in Russia and abroad.

Regional TASS news offices operate in St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Pyatigorsk, with press centers available in Kaliningrad and Stavropol.