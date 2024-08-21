Kursk NPP operating normally, preparing for routine repair

KURSK, August 21. /TASS/. The Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is operating in normal mode and is preparing for scheduled repair of one of its power units since August 25, the Rosenergoatom press service told TASS.

"As of 6:00 p.m. [Moscow time], the Kursk NPP is operating in normal mode. The third and fourth power units are running at their nominal capacity (890 MW, 885 MW). The first and second units are operating in non-generation mode," the press service said, adding that from August 25, the fourth unit of the power plant will go for scheduled maintenance for almost two months.

The press service noted that the radiation background remains within normal levels. According to the company, all necessary measures are being taken at the NPP to protect personnel under the counterterrorism operation regime that is in place in the region.