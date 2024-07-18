Russian sanitary chief points to true nature of West’s biological cooperation with others

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. When Western nations implement military biological programs with other countries in the name of cooperation, they are not telling the whole story, Anna Popova, head of Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said.

"Military biological programs, which are implemented under the guise of cooperation, pose a threat to third countries, and the situation in Ukraine is a perfect example," Popova stated at an international conference titled "Bio-Threats and Pathogens. BRICS Response."

She noted that for years, Russia had been pointing to the threat coming from biological facilities created by the US. "Our concerns about the true goals of these programs were confirmed when the real activities carried out at the biological sites created with US support in Ukraine were exposed in the course of the special military operation," the Russian watchdog chief added.

According to her, Western nations are only out for themselves when working with other countries in the biological field. "The collective West’s assistance is limited to establishing laboratory infrastructure and providing minimal training to personnel so that they can maintain those sites but are not empowered to work on their own. Such assistance is aimed at keeping them dependent on the donor and unable to increase their own capacity," she said.