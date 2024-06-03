Over 730 children in DPR injured since 2014 because of Ukraine’s aggression

MOSCOW, June 3./TASS/. A total of 734 children have been wounded or left maimed in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of the Ukrainian aggression, Eleonora Fedorenko, the regional head's adviser on children's rights, told a news conference focused on a century-long experience of aid to children with severe injuries.

The event is timed to mark the 100th anniversary of the service rendering assistance to children with severe traumas at the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology.

"As of today, 734 children [have been injured]. Literally four days ago, I was in this room, giving the figure of 732 children. Children keep being injured. And just think about it, every 12th statistically has been left disabled," she said.

Earlier, at a press conference on the International Day of Protection for Children, Fedorenko said that 282 children were killed as a result of Ukrainian aggression over the past 10 years.