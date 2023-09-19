Protesters clash with police near Armenian cabinet building

YEREVAN, September 19. /TASS/. Protesters that are expressing discontent over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh near the Armenian cabinet building have clashed with the police, according to live webcasts from the scene on the country’s news websites.

"Do not succumb to provocations! Do not attempt to break into the cabinet building!" one of the activists appealed to the protesters.

The clashes, which included hurling bottles at the police, have been small. Police officers are urging the protesters to remain calm and refrain from using force.

Tensions reignited in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. Baku announced it was starting "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan said there were no Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and described the situation as "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital gathered outside the Armenian cabinet building for a protest, putting blame for what is happening on the country’s leadership including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.