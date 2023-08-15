Russian clothing brand 'Putin Team' to expand, open retail outlets in China, India, UAE

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russian clothing brand "Putin Team" plans to expand internationally by opening branded retail stores in China, India and the United Arab Emirates by year-end 2024, brand creator Dmitry Shishkin told TASS at the Army-2023 forum and exposition.

"In less than two years, we have opened more than 20 Putin Team stores in various regions of Russia, from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok. By the end of 2024, 33 new stores with the company's products will be opened in Russian cities with one million or more inhabitants. The next step will be the opening of our stores in China, India and the UAE by the end of 2024. The brand is becoming international. In the future, we plan to enter the markets of Southeast Asia and the Middle East," Shishkin elaborated.

Potential customers from various foreign countries are showing great interest in the brand's products, according to the designer. "We often see perhaps an even higher interest and demand for the Putin Team brand from Russia's partner countries. We sell our products online as well, and sometimes [buyers] from foreign countries purchase them even more often than Russian [consumers] do. The brand has a bright name, and the Russian president is among the most popular world leaders in Asia and the Middle East. We are confident that demand for [our] products will be high," Shishkin noted.

The company is presenting its line of high-tech clothing products for everyday attire at the Army-2023 forum. "These are functional, sporty, urban casual military-style clothes. At Army-2023, the company is presenting sports outfits, vests, jackets, windbreakers, bomber jackets, and down jackets made of waterproof and windproof fabrics. The items are distinguished by their ergonomic cut, which allows you to feel comfortable under any conditions," said the Putin Team founder.

Shishkin also said that the company is currently engaged in producing special patriotic collections geared toward participants in the special military operation. "We produce certain products, a number of special collections for people who are [fighting] in Donbass. This is mostly patriotic merch to support the guys. We are talking about everyday clothes: T-shirts, polo shirts, caps, waterproof clothing and so on," he said.

