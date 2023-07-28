TASS signs cooperation memorandums with news agencies from Republic of Congo, Senegal

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. TASS has signed memorandums of cooperation with the leading news agencies of the Republic of the Congo and Senegal on the sidelines of the Second Russia-Africa summit.

TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov inked cooperation memorandums with Director General of the ACI news agency of the Republic of the Congo Olga Rachelle Mangouandza and Director General of the APS Senegalese News Agency Thierno Amadou Sy.

The agreements are geared to promote mutually beneficial information cooperation, exchange of information about current developments and analytical content.

The ACI news agency of the Republic of the Congo is a state-run news agency and official source of information about what is happening in the Republic of the Congo.

The state-run Senegalese News Agency (APS) enjoys a monopoly on distribution of information in the country, including news received from global media.

The second Russia-Africa summit is running at the Expoforum convention center in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Concurrently, the summit’s economic and humanitarian forum has been organized. Similar to the first Russia-Africa summit held in 2019, the current event is being held under the motto: "For Peace, Security and Development."

