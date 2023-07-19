‘Holy Trinity’ icon brought to Grabar restoration center

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The ‘Holy Trinity’ icon painted by medieval artist Andrey Rublev has been transported from the Christ the Savior Cathedral to the Russian Art Research and Restoration Center named after Academician I.E. Grabar, TASS reported from the scene on Wednesday.

The relic was previously moved from the Tretyakov Gallery to the Christ the Savior Cathedral on June 4 by the Art-Courier company.

The icon was packed in a box for transportation, and traffic police vehicles led a convoy of vans to the site. A room at the Grabar restoration center has been set aside to house the ‘Holy Trinity,’ where there will be special temperature and humidity conditions, a gas fire suppression system and technical protection means to keep the relic safe. A council consisting of top-notch experts in research, conservation and restoration of medieval Russian art are expected to decide on the icon’s restoration or conservation by the end of July.