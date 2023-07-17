Six Syrian citizens studying in Moscow go missing

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Six citizens of Syria who came to Moscow to study Russian as part of a group have disappeared, law enforcement officials told TASS on Monday.

"The head of the foreign department at the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute has addressed the police. He reported that a group of 16 Syrians arrived in Moscow at the beginning of July. At first, all the foreigners attended classes and lived in the dormitory, but recently six Syrian citizens have disappeared. No one knows where they are and communication with them has been lost," the source said.

According to him, the youngest of the missing foreigners is 24, and the oldest is 45. An investigation is underway.