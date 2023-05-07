Immortal Regiment event held in Austrian capital

VIENNA, May 7. /TASS/. An Immortal Regiment rally and a Victory Day concert were held in downtown Vienna near a monument to Soviet soldiers on Sunday.

"Victory Day is a sacred holiday for each of us and we are rightly proud of it," Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky told the event’s participants.

The diplomat thanked the rally’s organizers, the Coordination Council of the Organization of Russian Compatriots in Austria. "I come to this square with a special feeling: my father liberated Vienna," said Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich.

The participants honored the memory of the Great Patriotic War heroes with a minute of silence and laid flowers at the monument to the Russian soldiers killed while liberating Austria from fascism. According to the police, from 150 to 200 people attended the event.

Earlier, Lyubinsky said that Austrian authorities do not hinder holding memorial rallies and take ensuring security at such events seriously.

The Immortal Regiment rally was first held in Austria on May 9, 2015.