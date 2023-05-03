Moscow receives about 300 reports on drones flying over city every day

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. About 300 reports on drones flying over Moscow are received every day, emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

On May 3, Moscow authorities have introduced a ban on all unmanned aerial vehicles flying over the city except those necessary for state needs. The corresponding protocol was signed during a meeting of the Moscow crisis center, the City Hall told TASS on Wednesday.