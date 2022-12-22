Russian documentary shortlisted for Oscar

YAKUTSK, December 22. /TASS/. The documentary "Haulout" shot by Maxim and Evgenia Arbugaevs has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Short Documentary Film.

The US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented its short list of Oscar nominations in ten categories the day before.

"The idea to create the movie was born when my sister and I worked in Chukotka. My sister was leading a photo project about whale and walrus hunters in a village in Chukotka; I was making a short film and helped her. In 2019, we learned there was a walrus rookery not far from the settlement. Local residents told us that a researcher was working there. Thus we became acquainted with the hero [of our documentary]," movie director Maxim Arbugaev said.

The documentary was shot in three months at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The movie tells the story of marine biologist Maxim Chikalev's field season on the Arctic Ocean’s coast in Chukotka. The north fauna researcher has been monitoring the world’s largest walrus rookery for a decade.

"The main challenge was the duration of the expedition. We became accustomed to it later because the turning point occurs when one and a half months elapse. The shooting took place in a friendly atmosphere," the film director noted.

The premier screening of "Haulout" was held at the Berlin Film Festival.

Maxim and Evgenia Arbugaevs were born in Tiksi, Yakutia. Evgenia is a documentary photographer. Maxim has won awards at various international film festivals.