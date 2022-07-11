Russian director Bekmambetov’s ‘Wanted’ joins Netflix’s top ten most viewed films

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. ‘Wanted’, a Hollywood action movie shot by Russian film director Timur Bekmambetov some 14 years ago, entered the top ten most viewed flicks on Netflix, the press service of international film company Bazelevs reported on Monday.

"The 2008 action movie release entered the Top-10, ranking 9th on July 7 and by the end of the week it climbed to the 6th place," the company stated citing the FlixPatrol online platform, which provides data on the Top-10 most-viewed films on various streaming services.

‘Wanted’ was released in 2008 and it was a Hollywood debut for Russian director and producer Timur Bekmambetov. The cast of the film included James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Chris Pratt, Konstantin Khabensky and many other actors.

The movie’s plot is about an ordinary office clerk, who suddenly finds himself involved in a secret society of assassins. The blockbuster’s worldwide box office raked in over $340 million and was nominated for two Oscar awards.

Netflix founded in 1997, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. The company provides streaming services in more than 190 countries, including Russia. Since 2013, Netflix has been making its own films and TV shows.