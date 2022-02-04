Ukrainian military intelligence agent sentenced to 12 years in prison for espionage

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. A Russian court of law has found Ukrainian military intelligence agent Konstantin Shiring guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in a strict security prison, the press office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Friday.

"The verdict by the Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea, which sentenced agent of the Main Intelligence Department of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Ukrainian national Konstantin Semyonovich Shiring, born in 1960, to 12 years in a strict-security prison, has come into legal force. The Third Appeals Court of General Jurisdiction has denied granting the appeal filed by the defense team," the FSB said.

FSB officers apprehended Shiring in Crimea in March 2020 for spying for Ukrainian military intelligence.

The FSB has found that Shiring who acted on an assignment from that service, drew a Russian female citizen from among Russian military service members into cooperation with the Ukrainian military intelligence to get information of interest through her. In July 2021, the Russian woman was sentenced to eight years in prison with a two-year suspended term for high treason, the FSB said.

"Exhaustive evidence has been gathered against Shiring to prove his complicity in gathering, storing and transferring a substantial amount of diverse information to the Ukrainian side on military units of the Southern Military District stationed on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, including the data that constitutes a state secret," the FSB said.