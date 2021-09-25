Poverty in Russia needs to be brought down to minimum - Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged to bring poverty to a minimum in the country and lift "a considerable amount of people" out of it.

"We all have numerous common challenges and common tasks. It is necessary to bring the poverty level in the country down to a minimum and to help a considerable amount of people out of it. It is necessary to improve the conditions of life, development and education, and simply the nutrition of children in low-income families, to raise for everyone the level and accessibility of quality modern education, healthcare and to continue transformations in the structure of the economy for cutting-edge high-tech industries," Putin said on Saturday in a video conference with leaders of the parties that have won seats in the lower house of Russia’s parliament (State Duma).