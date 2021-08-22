Putin stresses that vaccination is best instrument to stop pandemic

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Vaccination is the best instrument to stop the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday at a meeting with activists of the ruling United Russia party.

Touching on the economic situation in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the president noted that it "has practically revived to the pre-crisis level, but for some aspects that are to be in focus of specialists."

"Of course, the so-called lockdowns, when entire enterprises suspended operation, did big harm to the economy and people’s incomes. In this environment, we must spare no effort to stop the pandemic. And the best instrument for that is vaccination," Putin stressed, adding that it is not about a concrete person, "it is about the entire population of the country, about all citizens." "Ask specialists what a pandemic is. It doesn’t matter whether a person works or not, or where he or she lives. It has its own laws and no disease can be transmitted in case of vaccination," he noted.

He expressed the hope that vaccination of the population "will be continued and it will influence the economy, production, jobs, people’s incomes." "After all, incomes depend on the economy’s efficiency, on its modernization and renovation, on the implementation of the plans that have been set and will be realized in the near future, in the middle-term and a longer perspective," Putin stressed.