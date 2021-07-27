Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison dies at 46

NEW YORK, July 28. / TASS /. Former drummer and co-founder of the American rock band Slipknot, Joey Jordison has died at the age of 47, the musician's family said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Jordison, who left Slipknot in 2013, died in his sleep on Monday, July 26. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. The musician's funeral will be closed to the general public, his relatives emphasized.

Slipknot was founded in Iowa in 1995. Jordison was it's drummer for over 18 years. Several Slipknot albums have been certified platinum (over 15 mln copies sold), and in 2006 the group was awarded a Grammy for the song "Before I Forget." After leaving Slipknot, Jordison played in such bands as Scar the Martyr and Sinsaenum.