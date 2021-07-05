Over 130 Russian tourists remain isolated on Cuba over suspected Covid — Consul General

HAVANA, July 5. /TASS/. At least 137 Russian tourists remain in isolation in their hotel rooms over suspected coronavirus infection, Russian Consul General in Havana Nana Mgeladze told TASS Monday.

"By July 4, 127 people from flights arrived on June 30 and July 1 remain [in isolation] with positive tests. We expect results of repeat tests for 80 people who arrived on July 1. As for people who arrived on July 3, there are ten people who tested positive, […] and we expect more results later today," the Consul said.

On Sunday, there were reports of over 150 isolated tourists.

Earlier, the Consulate General reported that about 130 people tested positive after arriving in Varadero on June 30, including several plane crew members. A repeat test returned positive results for 33 people. There were 80 positive tests among the passengers of the next flight.

The tourists note that the majority of those being isolated over suspected coronavirus infection show no symptoms, and they have previously been vaccinated in Russia. They also have papers on PCR tests taken in Russia, which also returned negative results.

By early June, there have been about 6,000 Russian citizens in Cuban resorts. According to the Cuban rules, incoming tourists must take a PCR test for coronavirus infection within 72 hours before departure. A paper proving the negative test result must be presented when boarding a plane.