Venezuela plans to organize production of Epivaccorona vaccine — top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Caracas plans to organize the production of the Russian Epivaccorona coronavirus vaccine, visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Tuesday after talks with Russian top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov.

"Thanks to Russia’s support, we have registered the Sputnik V, Sputnik Light and Epivaccorona vaccines. And we hope to receive more doses of the vaccine and to organize Epivaccorona production in Venezuela under an agreement that has been signed," he said.

Geropharm, a Russian pharmaceutical company, signed an agreement with the Venezuelan government on the supplies of ten million doses of Epivaccorona on June 4 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Venezuela will be the first foreign state to use Epivaccorona for ass vaccination against the coronavirus infection. According to the company, supplies will start in September.