Russia is likely to develop herd immunity against COVID-19 by August - deputy PM

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. A 60% level of herd immunity against coronavirus, which is necessary for fully lifting restrictions, may be developed in Russia as early as in August if vaccination remains at the same pace as now, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told TASS.

This could happen earlier if the vaccination pace is stepped up, she said.

"If vaccination remains at the same pace as now, if the number of vaccination points is the same as now, then we, as a country, will achieve herd immunity by August 2021. This date could change and could be advanced and, most likely, it will be so. It depends solely on the vaccination pace," Golikova said.

In order to define the final date of achieving herd immunity an epidemiological and mathematical model was devised in each region of the country and in Russia in general. "Until we achieve herd immunity we need to observe restrictions," she noted.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister said to achieve herd immunity it was necessary to vaccinate some 68.6 mln people in Russia (except for those who have had the disease and children younger than 18).