Bulk deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine to begin in November - December, says Health Minister

ARKHANGELSK, September 8. /TASS/. Bulk deliveries of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection to the regions are scheduled to begin in November - December, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday during a working visit to Arkhangelsk.
Earlier the Healthcare Ministry reported that the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was released for civilian circulation.
"The vaccine against the coronavirus infection in mass format will begin to arrive as early as November - December," the minister said.
The minister noted that now it is also important to begin inoculation against the flu and that the Arkhangelsk Region has already received batches of this vaccine.
Earlier the minister explained that the term "civilian circulation" means inoculation of people from risk groups, such as teachers and healthcare workers, which will be conducted simultaneously with post-registration clinical trials.
On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center and passed clinical trials in June - July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. On August 15, the Healthcare Ministry announced the production launch of the preparation. On September 8, the first batch of the vaccine was released for civilian circulation.