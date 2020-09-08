Bulk deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine to begin in November - December, says Health Minister

ARKHANGELSK, September 8. /TASS/. Bulk deliveries of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection to the regions are scheduled to begin in November - December, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday during a working visit to Arkhangelsk.

Earlier the Healthcare Ministry reported that the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was released for civilian circulation.

"The vaccine against the coronavirus infection in mass format will begin to arrive as early as November - December," the minister said.