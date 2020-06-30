Online voting on constitutional amendments over in Russia

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Online voting on amendments to the Russian constitution in Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region has finished.
The online vote began on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time and finished at 20:00 Moscow time on June 30. Voters from the Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region could take part.
The website for voting (elec.2020og.ru) was inaccessible within the first 20 minutes after the start of voting on June 25 because too many people tried to reach it. After the failure was corrected, the website functioned smoothly up till the end of voting.
A hacker attack was attempted at the website on June 27 but no failure followed.
Nationwide voting on constitutional amendments started in Russia on June 25. The official voting day under the presidential decree is July 1 but due to the coronavirus situation the voting period has been extended for a week, from June 25 through July 1. Vote counting will begin in regions after 20:00 local time on July 1, when polling stations close. Along with the extended voting period (from June 25 to July 1), people can cast their votes outside polling stations at specially organized voting areas, including outdoors, or use contactless voting at home or the Mobile Voter application. Additionally, residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region could vote online.