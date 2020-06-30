Online voting on constitutional amendments over in Russia

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Online voting on amendments to the Russian constitution in Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region has finished.

The online vote began on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time and finished at 20:00 Moscow time on June 30. Voters from the Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region could take part.

The website for voting (elec.2020og.ru) was inaccessible within the first 20 minutes after the start of voting on June 25 because too many people tried to reach it. After the failure was corrected, the website functioned smoothly up till the end of voting.