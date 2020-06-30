Turnout in online vote on Russian constitutional amendments reaches 90%

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. More than 1 million people have taken part in an online vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution, taking the voter turnout to 90%, the voting monitoring center reported on Tuesday.
The online vote, which began at 10:00 on June 25, is an option available to the residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region. As of 08:57 Moscow Time on June 30, the turnout hit 90.01%. Some 1,054,904 ballot papers were accepted. The online vote will end in about 11 hours.
The nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution kicked off on June 25. Though the Russian president's decree sets July 1 as the official voting day, Russians were also provided with the opportunity to cast their ballots on June 25-30 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the Central Election Commission’s decision, polling stations across the country will be open from 8:00 to 20:00 between June 25 and July 1. People can also cast their ballots at home or in temporary locations set up in residential areas. In addition, online voting is underway in Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The vote count will begin after the voting process is over at 8:00 local time on July 1.