Turnout in online vote on Russian constitutional amendments reaches 90%

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. More than 1 million people have taken part in an online vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution, taking the voter turnout to 90%, the voting monitoring center reported on Tuesday.

The online vote, which began at 10:00 on June 25, is an option available to the residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region. As of 08:57 Moscow Time on June 30, the turnout hit 90.01%. Some 1,054,904 ballot papers were accepted. The online vote will end in about 11 hours.