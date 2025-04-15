Russian embassy opens in Dominican Republic

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian embassy has started its work in the Dominican Republic, the diplomatic mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

"On April 14, Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Dominican Republic Alexey Seredin presented copies of his credentials to Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez," the embassy said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also welcomed the embassy’s registration on social media platforms.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Seredin as ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the embassy’s opening in the Dominican Republic will broaden prospects for enhancing comprehensive cooperation between the two nations, "as well as provide additional support for Russian citizens who reside in or frequently travel to the country."